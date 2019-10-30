Arnold Coleman, age 68, of East Bluegrass Trail, Bland, Va., formerly of Iaeger, W.Va. died Sunday, October 20, 2019, in Bland County in an accident while doing what he loved, coon hunting. Born June 22. 1951 in Hurley, Va., he was the son of the late Hiram and Dicie Justus Coleman. He had lived in Bland, Va. since 1994 and had previously lived in Iaeger, W.Va. He was a disabled coal miner of 23 years having last worked at U.S. Steel Coal Mines in Pineville, W.Va. He was a UMWA Member of Local Union 1713. He was of the Christian faith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Mont Coleman and Sanford Coleman; and a sister, Hattie Coleman. Survivors include wife of 49 years, Linda Walker Coleman of the home; son, Christopher Coleman and wife, Melissa, of Bland, Va.; sister, Pauline Osborne and husband, Whitten, of Iaeger, W.Va.; grandsons, Matthew and Andrew Coleman. Funeral Services were held on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Cravens-Shires Funeral Home in Bluewell, W.Va. with the Rev. Sam Francis officiating. Burial followed at the Mechanicsburg Cemetery in Bland, Va. His family and friends served as pallbearers. Friends called on Saturday, October 26, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Funeral Home. The family is receiving online condolences at www.cravens-shires.com. The Cravens-Shires Funeral Home, 3431 Coal Heritage Rd, Bluefield, W.Va. is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.