FORT MYERS, Fla. Retta Stull Greever, age 96, of Fort Myers, Fla., formerly of Chilhowie, Va., passed away on July 23, 2019, at Larsen Pavilion Shell Point Fort Myers, Fla. She was born on January 17, 1923, to the late Wallie Edward Stull and Beatrice Dean Stull. In addition to her parents, Retta was preceded in death by her husband, William "Dr. Bill" Greever; one brother, JD Stull; two sisters, Phyllis Stull Bonham and Ruth Stull Follett; and son-in-law, Edward Clements. She is survived by one son, Charles V. "Chick" Greever and wife, Matanette, of Bristol, Tenn.; two daughters, Bea Greever-Clements of Warrenville, S.C., and Retta Jo Greever Coles and husband, George, of Portsmouth, Va.; three granddaughters, Allyson Coles Roberts and husband, Ken, Ashley Greever, and Courtney Greever-Fries and husband, Jonathan; two great-granddaughters, Jolynn Marie Roberts and Madelynn Elizabeth Roberts; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Williams Funeral Home. Graveside services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Craig Wylie officiating. Family and friends are asked to convene at the cemetery. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Chilhowie United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 367 Chilhowie, VA 24319, or St. James Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 796 Chilhowie, VA 24319. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Greever family.
