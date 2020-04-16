John Paul Siemann, age 80, of the Hollidaysburg Veterans Home, died early Friday morning at the Home. She was born in Baltimore, Md., a son of the late Michael and Dorothy (Muth) Siemann. He is survived by a daughter, Dona M. Durham and husband, Steven of Floyd, Va.; grandchildren, Cynthia MarieTurner and Michael Allen Greene; and a sister, Dorothy Vogel of Street, Md. He was preceded in death by a grandaughter, Denise Michelle Greene. Mr. Siemann was of the Catholic faith. His interests included scuba diving, sky diving and rodeo riding. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. There will be no funeral service. If so desired, the family would prefer memorial donations to your favorite charity. Funeral arrangements by John K. Bolger Funeral Home Inc., Williamsburg, Pa. bolgerfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of John Siemann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

