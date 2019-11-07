Otis D. Howell, 88, of Floyd, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019. Otis touched many people thru his service by being a plumber, electrician, ran a skating rink, drive-in restaurant, served as town police officer, on town council, and other numerous jobs to benefit the people of Floyd and surrounding counties. He was preceded in death by his wives, Shirley Reynolds, Eldean Howell, and Marie Howell; parents, Sam and Elva Howell; and two sisters, Loraine Fain, Gaynelle East. He is survived by his wife, Helen Howell; one daughter, Kathy Cruz (Russell); two sons, Wayne Howell (Lisa) and Darrell Howell (Tammy); one stepson, Calvin Shortt (Sandra); three stepdaughters, Vera Thompson (Robert), Sandra Shortt (Calvin), and Liz Thompson (Terry); eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Howell (Sue); sister, Josie Spence, and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service, will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Gardner Funeral Home with the Rev. Roy Turpin officiating. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, Patrick Springs, Va. The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 6, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Gardner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made http://www.gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com or on Facebook @gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
