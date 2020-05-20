Shirley Mae Frye Clark, age 92, of Max Meadows, Va., passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was born on August 28, 1927, in Wythe County, Va., the daughter of the late Frank and Ersie Dunford Frye. She was preceded in death by her son, Mark Clark and several sisters and brothers. Shirley is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Janet L. and Dennis Payne of Max Meadows, Va.; her sons, Wayne Clark of Chattanooga, Tenn., and James T. Clark Jr. of Concord, N.C. 12 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and a host of extended family and friends. A graveside memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Mt. Zion UMC Cemetery with the Reverend Eddie Frye officiating. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Reese Funeral Home, Austinville, Va. is serving the Clark family.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Clark as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

