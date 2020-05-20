Shirley Mae Frye Clark, age 92, of Max Meadows, Va., passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was born on August 28, 1927, in Wythe County, Va., the daughter of the late Frank and Ersie Dunford Frye. She was preceded in death by her son, Mark Clark and several sisters and brothers. Shirley is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Janet L. and Dennis Payne of Max Meadows, Va.; her sons, Wayne Clark of Chattanooga, Tenn., and James T. Clark Jr. of Concord, N.C. 12 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and a host of extended family and friends. A graveside memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Mt. Zion UMC Cemetery with the Reverend Eddie Frye officiating. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Reese Funeral Home, Austinville, Va. is serving the Clark family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa & Traci 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** **Spring Cleaning Specials** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
MJB Lawncare is accepting new customers. Weekly and Bi-weekly mowing services. Servicing the greater Bristol area as well as Washington, Russell, Wise, and Buchanan counties in Virginia. We accept all major credit/debit cards. Contact us at 276-870-7030 for a free quote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.