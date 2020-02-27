Irene Hunt Patrick, age 83, of Pounding Mill, Va., passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at the Commonwealth Assisted Living Home in Cedar Bluff, Va. following a lengthy illness. She was born in Tazewell County, Va. and was the daughter of the late Charlie Silver Hunt and Sarah Macy Nipper Hunt. Irene had worked for many years as a Certified Nursing Assistant for Mattie Williams hospital. She was very dedicated to her family and enjoyed her time with them. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend. She was a lifetime resident of the area and the last surviving member of her immediate family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jack R. Patrick; sisters, Pearl Keen, Lottie Shelton, Eva Cox, Virginia P. Hess; brothers, Chester Hunt, Herman Hunt and Raymond Vandyke. Those that remain to carry on her loving spirit are her daughter, Lorie Ann Patrick Christian of Pounding Mill, Va.; special friends, Craig Smith and wife, Allene and their children, Bethany Smith and Dalton Smith of Wardell, Va. and Brenda and Bill Stilwell of Pounding Mill, Va. Graveside services for Irene Hunt Patrick will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Greenhills Memory Gardens, Building #1 Claypool Hill, Virginia with the Rev. Danny Altizer officiating. Interment will follow. Friends and family will serve as pallbearers. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com.
Service information
1:00PM
11800 Gov G.C. Peery Hwy
Cedar Bluff, VA 24609
