Barbara Ann Stroupe Catron, age 78, of Wytheville, passed away on Wednesday, October 1, 2019. She was born on June 26, 1941, in Wytheville, to the late Cecil R. and Willie Taylor Stroupe. She was preceded in death by her brother, William "Billy" Ceil Stroupe; sister-in-law, Faye Stroupe; and niece Karen Stoupe. Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Garland L. Catron of Wytheville; daughters and son-in-law, Kim Y. and James "Bambi" D. Cregger, of Wytheville, and Sandy M. Catron of Hampstead, N.C.; son, Dale Catron of Wytheville; grandson and wife, James H. and Sondra Cregger, of Bland; granddaughter, Jessica L. Cregger; brother, Gary Stroupe of Wytheville; sister-in-law, Faye Topham of Wytheville; nephew, Jack Stroupe; and special friends, Debbie Lyons of Wytheville, and Brenda Dickerson of Wytheville. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Grubb Funeral Home with the Reverend Kenny Hall and the Reverend Gary Houseman officiating. Interment will follow at the Berea Christian Church, in Wytheville, Va. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to Berea Christian Church Cemetery fund, C/O Sandra Ferguson, 500 S. Petunia Road, Wytheville VA 24382. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. The Catron family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville, Va.
