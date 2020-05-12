CHILHOWIE, Va. John Michael "Mike" Martin, age 72, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Mike was born in Washington County, Va., to the late John Ryburn and Mabel Blevins Martin. He was a proud Vietnam Veteran serving in the U.S. Army. Mike worked at the Johnston Memorial Hospital for many years but spent most of his career doing what he loved, farming. He enjoyed watching sports and most of all he loved the Lord. He is survived by his loving wife, Virginia Ann Martin; three children, Stacie Snyder amd husband, Paul, John Ashley Martin, and William Andrew Martin; grandchildren, Lily Call, and Cassie and Audrey Martin; brother, David Martin and wife, Beverly; sisters, Peggy Roberts, Helen Bryant and husband, JR, Eula Doss and husband, Jim, Jean Bryant and husband, Carl, Elaine Martin and husband, Russ, Debbie Henderson, and Tammy Allison and husband, James; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the Martin Family Cemetery in Chilhowie, with Pastor Brian Reed officiating. Full military honors will be rendered by the Francis Marion V.F.W. Post 4667. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Martin family.
