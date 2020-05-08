MARION, Va. Myrtle Kirk Meek, age 92, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at her home. Mrs. Myrtle was a loving wife, mom, sister, grandma and friend. She loved her family and had a hand in raising just about everyone of her grandchildren. Mrs. Meek loved her Lord, and for several years was the "Oldest Mom" each Mother's Day at Adwolfe Freewill Baptist Church. Her love of family and the sweet care she gave will be missed, but never forgotten by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas C. Meek; daughter, Linda M. Delp; and son, James Robert Meek Sr. Myrtle is survived by her daughter, Wilma Overbay of Marion, Va.; sons, Billy Meek of Seven Mile Ford, Va. and Eddie Meek of Marion, Va.; sister, Elma Johnson and husband, Lloyd of Marion, Va.; eight grandchildren - special granddaughter and caregiver, Vicki Widener and husband, Courtney, James Robert Meek Jr. and wife, Heather, Johnnie Overbay, Carrie Sykes, Adam Meek, Chris Meek, Zack "Rudy" Meek and Steven Delp; eight great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and friend and caregiver, Carol Hall of Rural Retreat, Va. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. at West Cemetery, 1762 Stoney Battery Road, Marion, Va. with Pastor Bob Surber, Pastor Joe Powers and Pastor Avery Sheets officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 8, 2020 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel 10 people at a time. To share memories of Myrtle Kirk Meek, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Mrs. Myrtle has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion Va. 24354.
Service information
11:00AM
1762 Stoney Battery Road
Marion, VA 24354
5:00PM-7:00PM
237 East Main Street
Marion, VA 24354
