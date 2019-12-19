MARION, Va. Deborah "Debbie" Gay Parks Dean, age 66, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at the Francis Marion Manor in Marion, Va. Debbie was born in Marion, Va. on November 13, 1953. She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Louise Meade Parks; brother, Eddie Parks; and mother-in-law, Gladys Dean. She worked at many of the local manufacturing plants throughout the years. She enjoyed sewing, loved flowers, and cooking. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her loving husband, Denny Dean of Marion; son, Tony Dean and wife, Melissa of Marion; grandchildren, Anthony Dean of Troutman, N.C., Noah Dean and fiancé, Megan Davis of Wilmington, N.C., and Aurora Dean of Marion; aunts, Sue McCallister, Bernice Duncan, Ilene Sizemore and Marjorie Pinter; father-in-law, William "Billy" Dean; several nieces, nephews, and special cousins, Rita Duncan and Katie Osborne. The family would like to express a special Thanks to the nurses and staff at the Francis Marion Manor and Hospice of SWVA for the care given to Debbie and the family. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. Interment will follow in the Laurel Springs UMC Cemetery in Marion. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL, 60601. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Dean Family.
