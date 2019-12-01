RURAL RETREAT, Va. Sarah Rosalea Pickle, age 28, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 29, 2019, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. Sarah was born in Smyth County, Va. and was a 2010 graduate of Marion Senior High School. She enjoyed going fishing with her dad, going to McDonalds and to the several churchs she attended. Sarah always had a smile for everybody. Survivors include her mother, Deanna Doyle and husband, Mark; her father, Richard Ray Pickle and wife, Dawn; grandparents, Don and Juanita Pickle and Bill and Lynda Watson; sister, Hilarry Woods and special friend, Eric Rhodes; niece, Keiren Woods; step sister, April Hankins and husband, Aaron; and her niece, Olivia. Sarah is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, her extended family and her dog, Brownie. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, December 2, 2019, at the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion with Pastors Charlie Walker, William Wagoner and Jeremy Dunn officiating. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Hills Cemetery in Groseclose. The family will receive friends on Monday from 12 until 2 p.m. prior to services. Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice in Sarah's memory. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the family of Sarah Pickle.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO NOON EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA, NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA. * WHEN...FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO NOON EST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.