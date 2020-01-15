Doris Lee Durman Cline, age 78, of Max Meadows, Va., passed away peacefully at her home on January 10, 2020, with her best friend and caregiver, Teresa Kemp by her side. Doris was born in Radford, Va., on July 12, 1941, to the late Fred and Rosie Durman. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Frank and Bill Durman and her husband of 50 years, Charlie D. Cline. Doris was an accomplished piano and organ player. She played for the Max Meadows Community Choir for years. She also played for numerous churches throughout her life time. In addition to her best friend, Teresa, she will be greatly missed by special friends, her brother Ray, Helen Ingram and Margaret "Granny" Huff, all of Max Meadows; three special children who brightened her day, Cali, Beach and Kai; her late husband's family, cousins, Geraldine and Jan; and a host of other friends. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020, at the Barnett Funeral Home with the Reverend Harry Grubb and the Reverend Randy Morris officiating. A special thanks to Hospice of Southwest Virginia for their kind and loving care, especially her nurse, Rita and nursing assistant, Deanna. Online condolences may be expressed at highlandfuneralservice.com. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the family.
