Glenn Hansel Roberson departed this life on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at English Meadows Senior Living. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sybil Gardner Roberson; his parents, Carl and Vada Roberson; and his two brothers, Hubert and Calvin Lee. He leaves behind his daughter, Martha A. Wirt (Ford); his grandson, Alex Wirt (Amber); two precious great-granddaughters, Jordan and Audrey Wirt; his sister, Reva Marrow; and sister-in-law, Helen Roberson. He was a simple man who worked hard to meet the needs of his family and was anxious to meet his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ upon leaving this life. Many thanks to Kindred at Home Care and the staff at English Meadows - Christiansburg Campus for their kindness and care. Graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in the Jacksonville Cemetery with Pastor Shake Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Auburn Baptist Christian Academy, PO Box 917, Riner, VA 24149. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.
