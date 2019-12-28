Scotty Ray Deel, age 53, of Rural Retreat, Va., passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019. He was born in Buchanan Co., Va., on July 24, 1966, the son of the late Cecil Deel and Lucille Osborne Deel. He is survived by his brothers, Cecil Deel and wife, Jennifer, Jeffery Deel and wife, Denise, and Rocky Deel and wife, Gail; sisters, Connie Quinley and Sandra Church and husband, Bill; fiancee, Tina Looney, all of Rural Retreat, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held 7 p.m.. Friday, December 27, 2019, at the Lindsey Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Richard Collins officiating. A graveside committal service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Deel & Family Cemetery. The family received friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to help offset funeral expenses. Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va. is serving the Deel family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
Deel, Scotty Ray
Service information
Dec 28
Graveside Service
Saturday, December 28, 2019
11:00AM-11:15AM
Deel & Family Cemetery
114 Wild Turkey Lane
Rural Retreat, VA 24368
