SALISBURY, N.C. Nellie S. Waller White, age 87, died on Thursday, August 15, 2019, in Salisbury, N.C. She was a member of Royal Oak Presbyterian Church in Marion, Va., and was retired from Southwest Virginia Mental Health Institute after 35 years of service. Nellie loved reading books and growing flowers. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry T. White of Marion, Va.; parents, Harry T. and Lula Mae Sink; and sisters, Norma S. Medlin and Joanna S. Morris Cantrell. Nellie is survived by two sons, Jacob E. Waller and wife, Kristi Decourcy, of Catawba, Va., and Jeffrey M. Waller and best friend, Tammy Sue Parker, of Rural Retreat, Va.; two sisters, Doris S. Miller and Linda S. Efird, both of Salisbury, N.C.; granddaughter, Sarah W. Cupertino and husband, Mike; great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Adam Cupertino, all of Laurel, Md.; and many beloved friends. At her request, services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to Rowan County Humane Society, 112 West Innes Street, Salisbury, NC 28144. To share memories of Nellie S. Waller White, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Nellie's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
