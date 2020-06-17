Robert Ewing Cox Jr. Robert Ewing Cox Jr., age 91, of Max Meadows, passed away on Friday, June 13, 2020. He was born on May 31, 1929, to Robert E. Cox and Mamie Pearl (Chrisley) Cox and was preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty (Akers) Cox; three sons, Anthony Cox, Douglas Cox, and Mike Cox, all of Wythe County; eight grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. Robert loved fishing, ginseng and deer hunting. He love taking his grandsons camping and fishing. Funeral services were held 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Draper Valley Pentecostal Holiness Church conducted by the Reverend Mike Ingo, interment followed in the church cemetery. The family received friends from 1 p.m. until service time at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
