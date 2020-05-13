Daniel McAllister Dix, age 46, of Gloucester Point, died on May 9, 2020, as the result of an automobile accident. Daniel was a 1991 graduate of Gloucester High School and a Washington Redskin Football fan. He is survived by his parents, Samuel and Gayle McAllister Dix; brother, Christopher, niece, Samantha, a host of Uncles, Aunts, Cousins as well as numerous friends. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a graveside service will be held in West End Cemetery, Wytheville, Virginia. The family will receive friends Wednesday May 13, 2020, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Hogg Funeral Home and due to the Pandemic, guidance will be addressed. In memory of our loved one, memorial contributions may be made to Shop with a Cop, 7502 Justice Drive, Gloucester, VA 23061. Hogg Funeral Home, Gloucester Point, Va. is serving the Dix family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
VDH releases Coronavirus data by zip code
-
Smyth County Sheriff's Office asks public's assistance in locating missing teen
-
Former Wythe County supervisor dies
-
Business is booming for local beef farmers, processors despite supply chain woes
-
Northam pushes back re-opening, Mount Rogers Health District reports new COVID-19 data
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa & Traci 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
MJB Lawncare is accepting new customers. Weekly and Bi-weekly mowing services. Servicing the greater Bristol area as well as Washington, Russell, Wise, and Buchanan counties in Virginia. We accept all major credit/debit cards. Contact us at 276-870-7030 for a free quote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.