Daniel McAllister Dix, age 46, of Gloucester Point, died on May 9, 2020, as the result of an automobile accident. Daniel was a 1991 graduate of Gloucester High School and a Washington Redskin Football fan. He is survived by his parents, Samuel and Gayle McAllister Dix; brother, Christopher, niece, Samantha, a host of Uncles, Aunts, Cousins as well as numerous friends. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a graveside service will be held in West End Cemetery, Wytheville, Virginia. The family will receive friends Wednesday May 13, 2020, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Hogg Funeral Home and due to the Pandemic, guidance will be addressed. In memory of our loved one, memorial contributions may be made to Shop with a Cop, 7502 Justice Drive, Gloucester, VA 23061. Hogg Funeral Home, Gloucester Point, Va. is serving the Dix family.

To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Dix as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

