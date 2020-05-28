Nancy D. Spangler, 85, of Floyd, unexpectedly went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 18, 2020. She was born January 25, 1935, to Cordelia and John Dugan in Harrisburg, Pa. She married her sweetheart, Wilburn Spangler, in October of 1954 and during their 46 years of marriage, they lived in Pennsylvania, Newfoundland, North Carolina, New York and Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and one sister, and her husband, Wilburn H. Spangler. She is survived by her children, David Spangler (and wife Patricia) of Floyd, Lisa Morris (and husband Eddie) of Floyd, Steve Spangler (and wife Amy) of Roanoke, Beth Spangler of Blacksburg, and Glenn Spangler (and wife Tracey) of Covington; a beloved sister, Joan Wolfe (and husband Ron) of Iron Mountain, Michigan; and 14 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and many special nieces and nephews. Besides being a mother of five children, she worked in the insurance business with her husband for many years. Nancy lived a life full of simple pleasures: reading, baking for her family, traveling (as long as she could ride in the front seat), watching movies on the big screen, and being with her family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the local animal shelter or the Salvation Army. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com or on Facebook @gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa & Traci 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** **Spring Cleaning Specials** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
MJB Lawncare is accepting new customers. Weekly and Bi-weekly mowing services. Servicing the greater Bristol area as well as Washington, Russell, Wise, and Buchanan counties in Virginia. We accept all major credit/debit cards. Contact us at 276-870-7030 for a free quote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.