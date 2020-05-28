Nancy D. Spangler, 85, of Floyd, unexpectedly went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 18, 2020. She was born January 25, 1935, to Cordelia and John Dugan in Harrisburg, Pa. She married her sweetheart, Wilburn Spangler, in October of 1954 and during their 46 years of marriage, they lived in Pennsylvania, Newfoundland, North Carolina, New York and Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and one sister, and her husband, Wilburn H. Spangler. She is survived by her children, David Spangler (and wife Patricia) of Floyd, Lisa Morris (and husband Eddie) of Floyd, Steve Spangler (and wife Amy) of Roanoke, Beth Spangler of Blacksburg, and Glenn Spangler (and wife Tracey) of Covington; a beloved sister, Joan Wolfe (and husband Ron) of Iron Mountain, Michigan; and 14 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and many special nieces and nephews. Besides being a mother of five children, she worked in the insurance business with her husband for many years. Nancy lived a life full of simple pleasures: reading, baking for her family, traveling (as long as she could ride in the front seat), watching movies on the big screen, and being with her family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the local animal shelter or the Salvation Army. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com or on Facebook @gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.