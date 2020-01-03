Harold Dean Richardson, of Whitetop, Virginia, died peacefully in Meadow View, Virginia on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the age of 86. He is survived by Betty Roop Richardson, his wife of 61 years; children, Frieda, Teresa, and Selwyn and their spouses, Tom Cocozza, Robert Schafer, and Allison Richardson. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Natalie (29), Jessica (28), Nick (26), Nicole (25), and Dillon (23). Dean was born on August 6, 1933 in Whitetop, Virginia. After his childhood in Whitetop, he served in the U.S. Army in the European Theater. He had a career as a technician for AT&T in Northern Virginia. After retiring from AT&T, he returned home to Whitetop and built the log cabin he and Betty had always dreamed about. In his second career, he became a Christmas tree farmer, and served as President of the Tree Growers Association. He obtained his certification as an Emergency Medical Technician and served the Whitetop community. He supported fundraising and community support events, including serving as a guide for local tours of the maple syrup production process. He was instrumental in advocating for, and constructing, a first-ever community center in Whitetop. Dean was an avid trout Fishman, gardener, and collector of the Indian arrow heads he found on his Whitetop property. Among his greatest pleasures was spending time with his family, and sharing the country living culture with them. Known for his infectious smile, he left a piece of country in everyone he touched. A Celebration of Life is being planned. Donations in Dean's memory can be sent to the Alzheimer's Association at https://act.alz.org/site/Donation2?df_id=32112&32112.donation=form1. The family would like to thank Caris Healthcare for their warm and supporting hospice care provided for Dean in his final months.
Richardson, Harold Dean
To plant a tree in memory of Harold Richardson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.