Judy Ann Akers Crigger, age 76, of Wytheville, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Donald G and Hattie Porterfield Akers. Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Frank L. Crigger; sister, Tina Marshall; brothers, Randolph Akers, and Gene Akers. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Melissa Dawn and Jeffrey Hodge of Wytheville; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jerdie Akers of Wytheville, Terry Wayne and Anette Akers of Jacksonville, Fla.; sister, Mary Sue Akers of Wytheville; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Nancy and Chip Clemmer of Crockett; granddaughters, Megan Nicole Hodge of Wytheville, Kelsey Denae and Ryan Lyall of Rural Retreat; great-granddaughter, Irelynn Noelle Hodge of Wytheville; great-grandson, Ryder Wayne Lyall of Rural Retreat; several nieces and nephews also survive. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant Community Cemetery conducted by the Reverend Joe Mack Taylor. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Grubb Funeral Home from 6 until 8 p.m. Expression of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Crigger, Judy Ann Akers
To plant a tree in memory of Judy Crigger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.