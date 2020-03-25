Inez Marie Jones Crouse, 73, of Wytheville, formerly of Fincastle, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Wilson and Ruby King Jones; twin sons, Ronnie and Donnie Milliner; and daughter, Crystal Gayle Milliner. Survivors include her daughters, Sherry and special son-in-law, Ray Brown of Wytheville, and Rhonda Crouse and Michael Brogan of Fincastle; sons, Michael Salazar of Troutville, James and Jessica Roberts of Mocksville, N.C., and Joshua and Tracy Jones of Fincastle; brother, Raymond Lee Jones of Fincastle; grandchildren, Christopher and Desiree Brown, Andrew and Haley Crouse, Damon and Chesley Roberts, Joseph and Levi Jones, and Olivia Salazar; and great-grandchildren, Ryleigh and Briar Patton, Dakota, Carlis, Liam, Ruby, Christopher, and Drew Crouse, Lane Minton, Tucker Brown and Isaac Brown. Due to recent assembly restrictions a graveside service held Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Godwin Cemetery, Fincastle with the Rev. Peggy Brown officiating. Arrangements by the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home, 540-254-3000. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.
