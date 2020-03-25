Inez Marie Jones Crouse, 73, of Wytheville, formerly of Fincastle, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Wilson and Ruby King Jones; twin sons, Ronnie and Donnie Milliner; and daughter, Crystal Gayle Milliner. Survivors include her daughters, Sherry and special son-in-law, Ray Brown of Wytheville, and Rhonda Crouse and Michael Brogan of Fincastle; sons, Michael Salazar of Troutville, James and Jessica Roberts of Mocksville, N.C., and Joshua and Tracy Jones of Fincastle; brother, Raymond Lee Jones of Fincastle; grandchildren, Christopher and Desiree Brown, Andrew and Haley Crouse, Damon and Chesley Roberts, Joseph and Levi Jones, and Olivia Salazar; and great-grandchildren, Ryleigh and Briar Patton, Dakota, Carlis, Liam, Ruby, Christopher, and Drew Crouse, Lane Minton, Tucker Brown and Isaac Brown. Due to recent assembly restrictions a graveside service held Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Godwin Cemetery, Fincastle with the Rev. Peggy Brown officiating. Arrangements by the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home, 540-254-3000. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Inez Crouse as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.