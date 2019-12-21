Bonnie Katherine Davis, age 81, died on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at her home after a long battle with lung disease. A resident of Midlothian, Va., she was born to the late Howard and Katherine Taylor on December 19, 1937 in Wythville, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Captain Gene F. Davis, USMC (Retired). She is survived by her daughters, Teresa McGee, Linda Copal, Sherrie Bingham; and five beloved grandchildren. Growing up in the church, Bonnie was a Christian and she enjoyed a humble home life. Raised in the country with six brothers and sisters, she was brought up to value simple pleasures. She enjoyed gardening, the companionship of friends, and the love of her family. In her youth, she survived the polio outbreak which claimed not only the lives of two brothers but many of the children of the Wytheville community. Bonnie married Gene, the young Marine who proposed wearing his dress uniform and with diamond ring in hand, at her high school picnic. For 59 years, they shared life's joys and sorrows. Together they raised children, enjoyed grandchildren, experienced travels and adventure, ran a successful business, and had a long and happy marriage. She was a kind and loving mother and a devoted and faithful partner. Bonnie was a bright spirit who was deeply loved. She joins her loving husband in heaven. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 4 until 7 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 1020 Huguenot Rd., Midlothian, Va. 23112. The funeral will take place on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Victory Tabernacle Church at 11700 Genito Road, Midlothian VA 23112. Interment will follow at Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Veteran's fund at Victory Tabernacle Church.
Davis, Bonnie Katherine
Service information
Dec 27
Visitation
Friday, December 27, 2019
4:00PM-7:00PM
Woody Funeral Home - Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA 23113
Dec 28
Funeral Service
Saturday, December 28, 2019
11:00AM-12:00PM
Victory Tabernacle
11700 Genito Road
Midlothian, VA 23112
Dec 28
Graveside Service
Saturday, December 28, 2019
1:30PM-2:00PM
Dale Memorial Park
10201 Newbys Bridge Road
Chesterfield, VA 23832
