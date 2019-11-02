Laraine Mae Hall passed on Sunday, October 27, 2019. She is survived by husband of 49 years, Tom Sr.; daughter, Maggie Mae; son, Tom Jr.; and daughter-in-law, Mindy. Special friends, Lucy Fisher, Hopi Linkous, Kathy Whitacre, and Judy Lynn Ward. The family received friends at Grubb Funeral Home on Friday, November 1, from 6 until 8 p.m. Those that knew Mom know she'd sooner listen to "Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox" at this time than to hear herself praised, but we want to thank her for being the amazing mother and wife that she was and still is in our hearts. Although we had some clashes of strong wills, those clashes were accompanied by a mother's love and were only driven by that love and desire to protect. A desire to serve that she applied to everyone she ever met, whether family, friends, people in crisis she helped as a social worker, or the regulars at the Moose Lodge bar. Mom would feel we were remiss if we did not mention, acknowledge, and praise the loving care and attention both she and Dad received from the amazing people at Wythe Hospice of Southwest Virginia. Thank you! We love you and miss you, Mom. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
