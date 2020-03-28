Belisa "Tootles" Maria Smith Dunford, age 65, of Max Meadows, Va., passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020. She was born March 7, 1955 in Wythe County, daughter of the late Chester Dewey and Neta Ogle Smith. She was also preceded in death by her brother, David Smith. Survivors include her husband, Dennis Dunford; son and daughter-in-law, Duane and Amber Dunford; two grandchildren, Angler and Adalyn Dunford, all of Max Meadows, Va. Services will be private. Online condolences may be extended to her family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Dunford family.
