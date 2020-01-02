Berlyn "Tootie" Dawn Marshall James, age 87, of Salem, Va., passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019. Mrs. James was born February 12, 1932 in Cripple Creek, Virginia in Wythe County and is the daughter of the late Edgar E. Marshall and Annie Callaham Marshall. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene H. James; her son, Marion H. James; her brother, Clyde Marshall; and her sisters, Ardith Mabry and June Crew. She and her family lived most of their lives in Cripple Creek where and she and her husband worked faithfully for the Virginia Iron, Coal and Coke Company before retiring in Wytheville, Va. and then moving to Salem, Va. She loved her special friends in Wythe County and Carroll County and Roanoke and Salem. She enjoyed meeting new people, traveling with friends, and being visited by her extensive family members. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Wytheville, Va. She is survived by nieces and nephews and their families currently residing in several states but originally from Virginia including Linda Ford, Michael Crew, Larry Crew and Gloria Crew; nieces and nephews originally from North Carolina including Wanda Halstead, John Marshall, Lois Daum, and Robert Marshall; and nieces and nephews originally from Pennsylvania including Frank Mabry, Carolyn Lehman, Annette Swade, Janie Maxwell, Jo Ann Graybill, and Joyce White, as well as numerous great nieces and nephews. Arrangements are being handled by Barnett Funeral Home, 325 Church Street in Wytheville, Va. In accordance with her wishes, a private graveside service for the family will be conducted at West End Cemetery in Wytheville. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the funeral home or done online at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Memorials may be given to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 330 Church Street, Wytheville VA 24382 or the Shriners Hospitals for Children. The family of Mrs. James wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the entire staff of professional caregivers at Richfield Rehab Center in Salem for the personal friendship and loving care provided over several years and care provided by the nurses and doctors and other medical staff of the 8th Floor Progressive Care Unit at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
