Lois Brewer Harden, age 98, of Centreville, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Sam O. and Nannie Funk Brewer. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Edward, Harold, and Ronald Brewer. Survivors include a sister, Opal Hanks of Rocky Mount, Va.; nephew, Samuel M. Brewer of Centreville, Va.; and a niece, Linda Edward of Kentucky. Graveside services were held 2 Pp.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Speedwell United Methodist Church with the Reverend Richard Lindamood officiating. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. The Harden family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville.
