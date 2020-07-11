Lois Brewer Harden, age 98, of Centreville, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Sam O. and Nannie Funk Brewer. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Edward, Harold, and Ronald Brewer. Survivors include a sister, Opal Hanks of Rocky Mount, Va.; nephew, Samuel M. Brewer of Centreville, Va.; and a niece, Linda Edward of Kentucky. Graveside services were held 2 Pp.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Speedwell United Methodist Church with the Reverend Richard Lindamood officiating. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. The Harden family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville.

To send flowers to the family of Lois Harden, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.