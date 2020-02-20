BRISTOL, Va. Betty L. Trivett age 77, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, Tenn. Betty was born in Chilhowie, Va., to the late Robert and Doshie Blevins Crouse. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Earl Crouse and Buford Crouse; and granddaughter, Jessica McClellan. Betty worked for Gordon Garment Company for 30+ years. She was a member at Community Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing at home in her spare time, and most of all, she loved life. She is survived by her husband, Henry L. Trivett Jr. of Bristol; daughter, Sandra Shupe and husband, Dan, of Abingdon; grandchildren, Shelly McClellan and Arron McClellan and wife, Kelsey; brothers, Paul Crouse and wife, Judy, of Marion, Harold Crouse and wife, Brenda, of Chilhowie, Larry Crouse of Sugar Grove, Ed Crouse of Bristol, and Robert Crouse Jr. and wife, Sarah, of Gaines, Pa.; sisters, Nancy McCallister of Marion, Joann Sproles of Bristol, Bonnie Sue Hinchey of Bristol, and Lila Brooks and husband, Ron, of Marion; half brothers Ray, Jack, & Bud Crouse; sister-in-law, Dee Crouse; stepchildren, Jeffrey and Tammy; two step grandchildren, one step great-grandchild, and numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Chapel in Chilhowie, with Pastor Todd Crusenberry officiating. Interment will follow at the Rose Lawn Cemetery in Marion. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral chapel. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Trivett family.
Service information
12:30PM-2:00PM
307 Old Stage Rd Box
Chilhowie, VA 24319
2:00PM
307 Old Stage Rd Box
Chilhowie, VA 24319
3:00PM
Lee Highway
Marion, VA 24354
