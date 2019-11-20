Jacob Clifford Mize, 79, of Blacksburg, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019. He was retired from Harvey's Chevrolet where he worked in the body shop. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Ada Virginia Mize; and two brothers, Rex and Don. Survivors include the love of his life for 41 years, Margaret "Bunny" Walker of Blacksburg; sons, Brad Mize of Christiansburg, and Keith (Linda) Mize of Salem; daughters, Melissa (Phillip) Linkous of Radford, and Monica Dove and Michael Giles of Pearisburg; four grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Richard (Karen) Mize of Durham, N.C.; sisters, Phyllis (James) Viars, and Kay (Larry) Viars, all of Max Meadows, and Tammy Gravley of Wytheville; and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin. The Mize family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home and Crematory in Radford, www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.
