Dewey Levi Conley, 79, of Bland, Va., went to be with the Lord he served on Monday, January 27, 2020. He was born on May 3, 1940, at Bland, Va., the son of the late Harvey Rudolph and Ila Hart Conley. Lovingly nicknamed "Dew Melon", he was soft spoken, always smiling and never met a stranger. He achieved an Associate's Degree in Theology and continued to have an unwavering faith throughout his life. He was a member of the Hollybrook Church of Christ. He was a veteran of the United States Army Reserves. He was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed watching the Chicago White Sox baseball team. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Janie Stanley. Left to cherish his memory are his daughters and son-in-law, Rebecca Y. Conley and Glenda and Max Anderson; his grandchildren, Gabrielle and Lee Bailey and Alex Anderson; his great-grandsons, Carter, Dakota, Taylor and River; his brothers and sisters, Henry Allen and Libby Conley, Maxine Morehead, Mary Mae and Phillip Ramsey, Jim and Ginger Conley and Debbie and Ronnie Phillips; and numerous nieces and nephews, too many to list. Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 2 p.m. at A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, with his brothers, the Rev. Henry Allen Conley and Minister Jim Conley officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Princeton, W.Va. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. The Conley family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.
Conley, Dewey Levi
Service information
Jan 30
Funeral Service
Thursday, January 30, 2020
2:00PM
A . Vest & Sons Funeral Home Chapel
2508 Walkers Creek Valley Road
Pearisburg, VA 24134
