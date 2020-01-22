Edmond Randolph Shelton, 74, of Wytheville, Virginia, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020, at his home. Born June 25, 1945, in Wythe County, Edmond was a son of the late Howard R. and Margaret Whalen Shelton. He had retired from the Radford Arsenal after forty-two years of service and was a life-long United Methodist and loved the Lord. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Peggy Corvin Shelton; daughter, Jessica Lee Shelton of Wytheville, Va.; son, Jared Shelton of Wytheville, Va.; two sisters, Joyce Luck of Hopewell, Va., and Carolyn Porterfield of Wytheville, Va.; brother, Jeffrey Cox of Richmond, Va.; mother-in-law, Lillian Armbrister Corvin of Wytheville, Va.; and grandson, Cody David Shelton of Wytheville. Several nieces and nephews also survive. A celebration of life service will be held 1 p.m., Monday, January 27, 2020, at Mt. Ephraim United Methodist Church with the Rev. Steve Alderman officiating. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Barnett Funeral Home is serving the Shelton family.
Shelton, Edmond Randolph
Service information
Jan 27
Celebration of Life
Monday, January 27, 2020
1:00PM
Mt. Ephraim United Methodist Church
394 Crockett Road
Wytheville, VA 24382
