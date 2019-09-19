MARION, Va. William D. "Bill" Smith, age 87, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. Bill Smith was a loving husband, dad, and grandfather. Just about everywhere he went, he made a new friend. Mr. Smith served as President of the Bank of Marion for 15 years and served on many boards and clubs in Smyth County and throughout Virginia Kiwanis, Marion Redevelopment and Housing Authority, Marion Planning Commission, Zoning Appeals Board, Elks Club, Francis Marion VFW Post #4667, and the Virginia Association of Community Banks. He was a graduate of the MSHS Class of 1949 and then a graduate of the Banking Program at the University of Virginia. Bill loved his Lord and his country, and humbly served as chairman of the Official Board of Davis Memorial Methodist Church, and proudly volunteered to protect his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. The world doesn't have many Bill Smith's and his absence will be felt in the hearts and lives of all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley W. Smith; parents, Paul R. and Elizabeth H. Smith; and sisters, Sandra Jurkiewicz and Peggy Goodman. Bill is survived by his son, David Smith and wife, Lisa, of Denver, N.C.; sisters, Patsy Bales of Marion, Va. and Connie Blevins of Bristol, Va.; brother, Paul D. Smith and wife, Karen, of New Market, Va.; grandson, Samuel K. Smith of Denver, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Pastor Faith Ramer and Pastor Harry Howe officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Cemetery with Military Rites conducted by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and Francis Marion VFW Post #4667. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at Seaver-Brown Chapel. To share memories of William D. "Bill" Smith, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Bill's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.
