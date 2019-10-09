Phyllis Elaine Bass, age 53, of Wytheville, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019. She was the daughter of the late William and Daphene Stanley Stroupe. Phyllis is survived by her husband, Guy Dwayne Bass of Wytheville; daughters and sons-in-law, Tasha and Greg Ferguson, of Elkin, N.C., Kristie and Malcolm Coleman, of Fredericksburg, and April and Cesar Garrido, of Fredericksburg; son and daughter-in-law, Timothy Neal and Michelle Stroupe, of Fairfax Va.; four sisters, one brother, and four grandchildren. A funeral service will be held 6 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Grubb Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends Thursday from 5 p.m. until service time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville is serving the family.
