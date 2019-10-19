Bobby J. Hansen "BJ", 93, of Wytheville, Va., passed away peacefully at Dogwood Crossing Senior Living Center in Tazewell, Va., on October 13, 2019. He was born in Newton, Kansas, and spent much of his life in Southern California. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Southern California and his master's degree from American University. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and worked in public administration. He had a passion for the great outdoors and was an avid swimmer and surfer. Survivors include his four daughters, Cheorkee Stock and Jody Abbott of the United Kingdom, Mimi Heldreth and husband, David, of Wytheville, Va., and Nicole Nickols and husband, Michael, of Stanley, N.C.; and two grandchildren, Lindsey Kennedy and husband, Korey, of Bland, Va., and Katelyn Nickols of Stanley, N.C. He also leaves behind three great-grandchildren, Mason, Karson and Kayleigh Kennedy. A celebration of BJ's life was held graveside at Southwest Virginia Veteran's Cemetery in Dublin, Va., on Friday, October 18, 2019, at 2 p.m. Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.