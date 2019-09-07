Clarence H. Hagee Jr., age 83, of Wytheville, passed away on Sunday, September, 1, 2019. He was the son of the late Clarence H. Sr. and Virgie Lewellyn Hagee. He was preceded in death by his brother, David Hagee; sister, Mary Jane Frye; two brothers-in-law, Kenneth Frye and Kenneth Warden. He is survived by his daughter, Tina Hagee and fiancé, Larry Buckner, of Pulaski; sons, Sam Hagee and Darrell "Bucky" Hagee, both of Wytheville; sisters and brothers-in-law, Martha Warden of Draper, Dorcas and Randall Johnson of Draper, Lois and Ernest Musser III of Rural Retreat, Ruth and Alan Waller of Wytheville, and Libby and Steve Henley of Wytheville; brothers and sisters-in-law, Garland and Penny Hagee of Wytheville, Harold and Audre Hagee of Dublin, and Buford and Marie Hagee of Pulaski; sister-in-law, Naoma Hagee; and two grandchildren, Marshall Hunwick and Madison Hunwick. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Rosenbaum Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church with The Reverend Bruce Hagee and The Reverend Joseph Hollins Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with American Legion Post #9 conducting military rites. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday at the church. Online condolences can be sent to the family at grubbfuneralhome.com. The Hagee family is in the care of the Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville.
