CHILHOWIE, Va. Carl McKinley Taylor, age 88, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at his home in Chilhowie, Va. Carl was born in Whitetop, Va., to the late Cas and Edna Walker Taylor. Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Nova Roop Taylor; daughter, Debbie Taylor; granddaughter, Mirandi Taylor; and siblings, Magdalene McGrady, Reba Wolfe, Elmer Taylor, Orville Taylor, Edward Taylor, Cecil Taylor, Steve Taylor, and two infant siblings. Carl served his country in the U.S. Army, and retired with 35years of service from Royal Moldings. He retired just before his 80th birthday. Carl enjoyed working alongside his son, Randy, for 30+ years as Crew Chief, and any other position he could, at the Wythe Raceway. Most of all he loved spending time with his friends at Hardee's every morning. He is survived by his son, Randy Taylor and wife, Miriam, of the home; grandchildren, Chad Taylor and wife, Christina of Abingdon, and Nathan Blalock Taylor; his special grandson and "Buddy" Isaiah Taylor; two great grandchildren Christian & Camryn Taylor; special friends, Helen Carter, and Basil and Mary Suits; along with many nieces, and nephews to include special nephew and friend, Jerry Hash. The family would like to express a special Thanks to Chilhowie Hometown Hospice & Home Nursing along with Katherine Orfield, Lisa Crigger, and Dr. Handy for all the care and support given to Mr. Taylor. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Chilhowie with Pastor Josh Pickett and Pastor Jerry Fritz officiating. Interment will follow at the Miller Cemetery in Whitetop with full military honors rendered by the Grayson County Honor Guard Team. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral chapel. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Taylor family.
