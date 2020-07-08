Jabez "JT" Thompson Beckner Jr., 49, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by a brother, Dwayne Beckner. He is survived by his parents, Jabez and Brenda Beckner of Buchanan, Va., and Walter and Faye Dillow of Bastian, Va.; siblings, Michelle Dillow and Justin Beckner; three nephews, one niece, four great-nieces, and two great-nephews. Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Neal Cemetery in the Grapefield Community in Bastian. There was no visitation at the funeral home. Highland Bland Funeral Chapel, Bland, Va. is serving the Beckner family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
