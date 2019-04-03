MARION, Va. Judy Lynn Douglas, age 50, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at UVA Medical Center, in Charlottesville, Va. Judy was a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Hurley and Geneva Davis and Roby and Virgie Hayden; brother, Christopher Brian Hayden Sr.; best friend, Vicki Hayes Patton; and several aunts and one uncle. Judy is survived by her daughter, Ashley Douglas; parents, Charles and Nancy Davis Hayden; brother, Thomas Ross and wife, Kim; ex-husband, Brian Douglas; aunts, Barbara Powell and husband, Ronnie, Margaret Olinger, Mary Sue Harris, Darcus Harris and husband, Graham, and Pearl Cox; uncles, Hurley Davis and wife, Brenda, Thomas Hayden and wife, Margaret, and Roby G. Hayden and wife, Doris; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; two special ladies, Mrs. Eva Hayes and Charlene Roberts; and her caregivers, Katie and Lois. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. at Davis Cemetery, Mill Creek Road, Chilhowie, VA 24319, with the Reverend Michael Hopkins officiating. To share memories of Judy Lynn Douglas, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Judy's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
+1
+1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Signup to receive our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts.
Featured Businesses
One Partnership Circle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.