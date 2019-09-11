Mr. Riley "Mickey" Houchins, age 95, of Cedar Bluff, Va., passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019, at his home. Born at Seaboard, Va., he was the son of the late Clarence and Bertha Cordle Houchins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Becky Jane Houchins; stepfather, James (Preacher) Parson; one son, Ricky Houchins; and one granddaughter, Beckeylynn Hampton. Mr. Houchins was a U.S. Army Veteran of World War II. He was a retired coal miner and a member of the U.M.W.A. After retiring from the coal mines he work for several years for the town of Richlands. He loved gun trading and flea markets. Mr. Houchins is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Marie Higgins Houchins; six children, Ronnie Houchins and wife, Yong, Nancy Van Dyke and husband, Roger; Sheila Houchins, Debbie Phillips and husband, John, Nicky Houchins and wife, Nora, and Roger Houchins and wife, Angie; 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, seven great great-grandchildren; 18 brothers and sisters, Buck Houchins, Poe Houchins, Dennis Houchins, Jackie Houchins, Bill Houchins, Corena Stanley, Lena Biggs, Thelma Compton, Nell Miokiff, Kathy Tatum, Teresa Hankins, Clarence Burke, Thomas Burke, James Burke, Jeanette Parker, Stella Ford, Mary Rogers and Betty Thompson; and many nieces and nephews. The family received friends at the Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va., from 6 until 9 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019. Funeral services were conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at the Singleton Funeral Service Chapel in Cedar Bluff, Va., with Pastors Danny Houchins and David Osborne officiating. Burial followed at the Greenhills Memory Gardens Cemetery in Claypool Hill, Va., with Military Graveside Rites conducted by Casey-Short V.F.W. Post 9640. Grandsons served as pallbearers. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.SingletonFuneralService.com. The family of Riley (Mickey) Houchins is in the care of Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va.
