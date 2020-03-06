CHILHOWIE, Va. Peggy J. Frye Norris, age 85, passed away at her home on Thursday, March 5, 2020. She was a loving mother and granny. She enjoyed listening to music and loved the mountains. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sherman E. (Gene) Norris; her parents, Hughston and Belle Harris Frye; her son, Danny E. Norris; four brothers, Lillburn Frye, Sidney Frye, Wesley Frye and J.R. Harris; three sisters, Mary Gladys Frye, Mabel Chapman, and Ruby Mason; and a special friend, Spiller Burgess. She is survived by her daughter, Joan N. Doane; two grandsons, Joshua Doane and wife, Alicia, and Danny Norris Jr.; five granddaughters, Michelle Norris, Jan Rasnake and husband, Chris, Melanie Norris, Lora N. Lewis, and Danielle Norris; ten great-grandchildren, one great great-grandchild; very special sister/cousin, Ruby French; several nieces and nephews; and her fur baby, Snoopy. A graveside service will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery with Pastor Jimmy Frye officiating. The family will be receiving friends at the D.R. Henderson Funeral Home from 1 until 2:45 p.m. prior to the procession to the cemetery. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Peggy J. Frye Norris family.
