SUGAR GROVE, Va. Raymond B. Parks, age 71, died on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Salem Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Raymond was born on November 25, 1948, to the late Wiley Parks and Betty Parks McGrady and was also preceded in death by his brother, Randy Parks. Raymond proudly served his country during the war in Vietnam. He is survived by his son, Greg Taylor of Marion, Va.; one sister, Ruby Lucille Parks of Dublin, Md.; two brothers, James Lee Parks of Troutdale, Va., and Roby Junior Parks of Bel Air, Md.; close friend, Eric Ashlin of Sugar Grove, Va.; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Pastor Kenny Price officiating. Burial will follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery, in Sugar Grove, Va. with Military Rites conducted by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and Francis Marion VFW Post #4667. The family will receive friends Thursday from 12 until 2 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. To share memories of Raymond B. Parks, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Raymond's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
