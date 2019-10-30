RURAL RETREAT, Va. Velma Elizabeth Burnett Frederick, age 100, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019, at Carrington Place at Rural Retreat. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Frederick; children, Gary Lee Burnett and Michael Clifton Burnett; granddaughter, Tammy Lyn King; parents, four sisters and one brother. Velma is survived by her daughter, Judy Burnett King and husband, Ralph, of Rural Retreat, Va., and Patsy Burnett Akers and husband, Chris, of Dublin, Va.; son, John William Burnett and wife, Leigh Ann, of Rural Retreat, Va.; brother, Dennis Allison and wife, Sherril, of Austinville, Va.; two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rural Retreat Volunteer Emergency Service, PO Box 111, Rural Retreat, Va. 24368 or to the Rural Retreat Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 238, Rural Retreat, Va. 24368. A memorial service to celebrate Velma's life will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 2 until 3 p.m. at Kings Grove United Methodist Church, 621 Kings Grove Lane, Crockett, Va. 24323, with the Reverend C.W. Huff officiating. To share memories of Velma Elizabeth Burnett Frederick, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Velma's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion VA 23454.
