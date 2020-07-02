Lou Alice Howell Baker, 83, of Floyd, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was born on May 17, 1937, to the late Calvin Asa and Eliza Alice Burges Howell. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Edgar Baker. She is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, David and Winona Baker and Darryl and Lisa Baker; grandchildren, Stacy Lawson and husband, Mitch, Andrea Sehen and husband, Allen, Colt Baker, and Ryan Baker and wife, Kelly; great-grandchildren, Trent Sehen, Evan Sehen, and Tulson Baker; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Kurtz Howell, John and Danah Howell, Mary Howell, and Becky Howell. A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Topeco Cemetery with Pastor Roy Turpin officiating. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice. The family wishes to thank Carilion Hospice and a special thanks to our in home care givers; Wendy, Barbara, Crystal, Kiana, and McKeslie. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.
