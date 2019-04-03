June 18, 1953 March 28, 2019 On March 28, 2019, Mr. McGlynn died suddenly at his home in Max Meadows, Va. Mr. McGlynn was born in Columbus, Ga., while his father was stationed at Ft. Benning. He was a longtime resident of North Branford. He attended North Branford High School and the University of New Haven where he earned a degree in metallurgy. He worked for AVCO-Lycoming in both Pennsylvania and then Virginia. He retired and ran a small cleaning business with his wife and son. Dana was a passionate and fervent Boston Red Sox fan. He enjoyed going to see them play at Fenway and in Ft. Meyers during spring training. He was predeceased by his father, MSG John R. McGlynn USAR. He is survived by his wife, Lygia; and his son, Nolan McGlynn. He also leaves behind his mother, Geneva (Turner) McGlynn of North Branford, Conn.; sister, Deborah (McGlynn) Bruen (Raymond) of Bluffton, S.C.; and brothers, Derek (Eileen) McGlynn of Branford, Conn., Donald McGlynn of New Mexico, MSG David (Marsha) McGlynn USAR of Ballston Spa, N.Y., Dean (Donna) McGlynn of Northford, Conn., and Desmond McGlynn of Higganum, Conn. He is also survived by 11 nephews, six nieces, three great nephews, three great nieces, and a host of life-long friends. A memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, 12 noon at The Branford Evangelical Free Church, 231 Leetes Island Road (exit 56 off I-95) in Branford, Conn. A reception will follow in the church hall. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Signup to receive our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts.
Featured Businesses
One Partnership Circle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.