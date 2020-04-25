CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. Harper Railyn Mitchell, age 2, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Va. Harper loved to dance, the Grinch and especially driving. She was always smiling and had more facial expressions than anyone you would ever meet. Harper was a beloved daughter, granddaughter and sister who will truly be missed by all of her family. Survivors include her mother, Amanda Mitchell; her father, T.J. Mitchell; her brothers, Ayden McCullen and Talon Ray Mitchell; maternal grandparents, John and Miki Thompson, and Ronald and Shelly Poston; paternal grandparents, Tim and Sherry Mitchell; great-grandparents, Katie and Ralph Smith, Randolph Mitchell, and W.L. Cornett; and uncles, Codi Thompson and Harley "Bobo" Mitchell. She is also survived by several cousins and many loving family members. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the Park Place Drive in in Marion, with the Reverend Brett McCleary and the Reverend Charles Henderson officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Wytheville, Va. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the family of Harper Mitchell.
