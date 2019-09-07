Wilma Pearl Fisher Stoots, age 81, of Wytheville, Va., passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019. She was born on July 13, 1938, in Wythe County, daughter of the late George Jackson Fisher and Ruby Coleman Fisher. Wilma was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Adrian Stoots; daughter, Karen and Mike Legg of Smith Mountain Lake, Va.; granddaughter, Alyssa Legg; sister, Faye Callahan of Wytheville; brother, Claude and Thelma Fisher of Bristol, Va.; nephews, Larry Henderson and Todd Henderson of Wytheville; and many special friends. Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church with the Reverend Joe Carrico officiating. Interment followed at Mt. Zion Cemetery. The family received friends from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at the church. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Stoots family.
