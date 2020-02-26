MARION, Va. Ellen Blevins Lundy, 88, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020. Ellen was a lifelong member of the Cleghorn Valley Baptist Church and loved to cook. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ethel Anderson Blevins and Jesse Blevins; brothers, Gordon Blevins, Joe Blevins, and Kenny Blevins; and sister, Lois Coe. Survivors include her loving husband of 65 years, Jack Lundy; son, Tim Lundy and wife, Susan; granddaughters, Heather Lundy and Stephanie Vrettos and husband, Nick; brothers, Howard Blevins and Vernon Blevins and wife, Elisabeth; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at the Cleghorn Valley Baptist Church with the Rev. Wesley Eller and Travis Bresette officiating. Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020, in the Cleghorn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday prior to the funeral service at the church. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Lundy family.

To plant a tree in memory of Ellen Lundy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.