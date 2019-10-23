Olen Pope "Bro" Alley Sr., age 83, of Austinville, Va., passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019. He was born in Carroll Co., Va., the son of the late Ivan Marion Alley Sr. and Bessie Funk Alley. He was a graduate of Jackson Memorial High School and a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Arthur Kesner Alley; sister, Linda Archer; and a brother, Ivan Marion Alley Jr. He is survived by two sons, Olen Pope Alley Jr. of Wytheville, Va., and Phillip Todd Alley of Max Meadows, Va.; grandson, Phillip Zeth Alley; sister, Donna Mabry and fiance', Randy Turner; and sister-in-law, Phyllis Alley, all of Pulaski, Va. A graveside service was held 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at the St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Wytheville, Va., with the Rev. Gary Cope officiating. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post # 9. The family received friends Tuesday from 12 until 1:30 p.m. at the Reese Funeral Home prior to the service. Reese Funeral Home, Austinville, Va. is serving the Alley family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at: www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
