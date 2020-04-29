George Anderson Walker, 89, of Fairlawn, Va., passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. He was born on March 30, 1931, at Crandon, Va., the son of the late Floyd A. and Bertie Sarver Walker. He proudly served his country for 24 years in the United States Navy, fueling airplanes on air craft carriers. He also worked at the Radford Army Ammunition Arsenal. He enjoyed collecting coins and travelling. He enjoyed playing slots at the casino. He loved watching the deer and birds that frequented his yard. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Odell Phillips Walker; his brothers, William "Blackie", Samuel "Gratt", and Claude; his sisters, Louise, Shirley, and Diane; his half-brothers, Gene and Edward; and his half-sisters, Dorothy, Ola and Annie. Left to cherish his memory are his sonsand daughters-in-law, Brad and Jody Walker and Randy and Cathy Walker; his daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Michael Johnston; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, two great great-grandchildren; his sister, Linda McPeak; and his pet companion, "Big Bird". Strictly following the mandated assembly restrictions, there will be no public services at this time. The family plans to have a memorial service with full military rites at a later date. He will be laid to rest at Morning Star Cemetery. The Walker family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.
