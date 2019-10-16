BELFAST, Va. Clarence Edward Witt, age 86, of College Estates Road of the Belfast community, entered into his heavenly home, on Tuesday evening, October 8, 2019, after a lengthy illness surrounded by his family. Clarence was the son of the late Fred Bevly and Ella Vencill Witt. Clarence was born on October 20, 1932, at his family home. He was the third of five children. His passion for farming started at an early age and continued for his entire life. He raised tobacco, sheep, hogs, and cattle. He was well respected for his farming knowledge and was a friend to all. He loved helping anyone in need. He was a retired school bus driver for Russell County Schools having drove the bus for forty two years in the Belfast community. Clarence was a child of God having given his life to the Lord. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Katherine Taylor Witt; son, Douglas Allan Witt; two brothers, Dewey Witt and Clint Witt; brothers-in-law, Wayne Taylor, Luther Powers, and Bill Presley; and sisters-in-law, Thelma Witt and Roxie Witt. Clarence is survived by children, Jacqueline Witt Wallace and husband, Tim, of Cleveland, Va., and David Witt of Belfast, Va.; son, Tim Witt and wife, Jill, of Belfast, Va.; son, Jim Witt and wife, Frances, of Belfast, Va.; daughter, Kimberly Witt Nielsen and husband, Robert, of Johnson City, Tenn.; daughter-in-law, Tammy Witt of Copper Creek, Va.; ten grandchildren, Charity Witt, Nathan Witt and Erin Breisacher, Katherine Wallace, Lindsey Wallace Kegley and husband, Seth, Lori Witt Robinson and husband, Devin, Ethan Witt, Blake Witt and Alysha Lawless, Morgan Witt, Josh Witt, and Olivia Witt; four great-grandchildren, Chloe Deel, Maggie Alicie, Sadie Kate Robinson, and Raelynn Paige Robinson, and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Clarence Edward Witt were conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, in the Combs Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Larry Stinson officiating. Burial followed at the Witt Family Cemetery on the farm in Belfast, Va. The family received friends from 5 until 8 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at the funeral home Serving as pallbearers were grandsons and family. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneral service.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Witt family.
