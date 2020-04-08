Joe Ovel Osborne, age 78, of Cliffield, Va., passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Tazewell Community Hospital. He was born on January 25, 1942, in Buchanan County, Va., the son of the late Milton and Lydia Caroline Horn Osborne. He was a member of the UMWA Local 1509. Joe enjoyed watching Christian programs, watching westerns, cooking for his family, and spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Delores Smith Meadows, Judy Cantrell, Virginia "Doll" Stilwell, and Arlene Boyd; Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 56 years, Betty Smith Osborne; his children, Kathleene and Phillip Keene, Greta and Bobby Brown, Drema and Ron Masri, Chastity and Aaron Powell; one sister, Juanita Stilwell; one brother, Jay Osborne and wife, Charlotte; seven grandchildren, Jonathan Brown and wife, Hannah, Tori Brown, Nataleigh Keene, Ryan Masri, Declan Masri, Audrey Powell, and Luke Powell; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted privately at Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va. A graveside service will also be private at Greenhills Memory Gardens Cemetery in Claypool Hill, Va., with the Rev. Rick Cole officiating. Pallbearers will be sons-in-law, grandson, and his brother, Jay. In lieu of flowers, you may make donations to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.SingletonFuneralService.com. The family of Joe Ovel Osborne is in the care of Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va.

To plant a tree in memory of Joe Osborne as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

